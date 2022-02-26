The 17th Annual Blood Analysis Program, co-sponsored by Wood County Hospital Foundation and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, will take place on April 23 from 7 -10:30 a,m.
This comprehensive blood analysis screening is for multiple health risk indicators including, but not limited to blood sugar, blood count, kidney function, electrolytes, liver function and lipid profile and requires a 10 hour fast. Cost of the testing has remained the same; $50 for chamber investors and $60 for non-investors. The value of this testing is over $300. Those registering for the blood analysis also have the option to add a PSA or TSH-thyroid tests for an additional $25 each.
The results of this fasting blood test should be used as a guide to determine your current health status and should not take the place of routine physicals. Although normal ranges are listed, only you and your physician can establish what is normal for you. A report providing all test results will be available through your portal at Wood County Hospital or sent to your physician.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Wood County Hospital Foundation Scholarship Funds. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation awards one collegiate and one high school scholarship to Chamber-affiliated students for their studies at Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College. The Wood County Hospital Foundation Scholarship is designated for full-time undergraduate students at BGSU in the College of Health and Human Services majoring in a program related to the allied health profession. The scholarship is awarded annually to one student.
Appointments are required. Appointments can be made online at bgchamber.net or call the chamber office at 419-353-7945 to schedule an appointment. Registrations will be taken until April 8, or until all available appointments are filled. Prepayment is required at the time of registration by form of cash, check, or credit card. Credit card payments will incur a 4% service fee.
This event serves the community on multiple levels and is made possible from with the help of the Blood Analysis Project Team. These members include: Wendy Headley of A.A. Green Realty, Pat Scholl of Cooper Standard, Tari Christoff of Premier Bank, David Shilling of the BG Vision Center, and Cristy Walton from the Wood County Hospital. Mark Cassin with State Bank has offered to provide light snacks and refreshments after testing from the GIVES Truck.