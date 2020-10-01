Bowling Green State University has another 130 positive coronavirus cases for the reporting week.
That includes 126 students and four staff, from Sept. 23-29; 72% of the cases were off-campus students.
For the last period, there were 116 cases, made up of 114 students , one faculty and one staff. The cumulative number is 407, which includes 401 students, one faculty and five staff, from Aug. 20-Sept. 29.
“This week, there has been a slight increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in comparison to our last reporting period, and, with increased cases comes in increased number of contacts who need to quarantine,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer, in a Wednesday update to the community.
There are 18 students currently isolated in university housing, with 85% beds available, as of Sept/. 29.
There are currently 32 students quarantined in residence halls, as of Sept. 29.
The university conducted 123 tests from Sept. 21-29. There were two positives cases, or a 1.6% positivity rate.
There have been a total of 720 tests with 18 positives and an overall positivity rate of 2.5%.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.