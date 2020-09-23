There were 116 student positive coronavirus cases this week — almost double the number from last period — at Bowling Green State University.
The 116 cases include 114 students, one faculty and one staff, according to a Wednesday update by Ben Batey, chief health officer.
“Throughout the last week, we have seen an increase in cases on a daily average basis,” Batey said.
No one is seriously ill, he said, and 68% of the cases were off-campus students.
“We communicate daily with the Wood County Hospital in tracking hospitalization trends and there have been no reported hospitalizations for any BGSU faculty, staff or students,” Batey said.
The reporting period is Sept. 16-22.
The cumulative number is 277, which includes 275 students, one faculty and one staff, from the period of Aug. 20-Sept. 22.
Last week at this time there were 61 additional student positive coronavirus cases and 161 cumulative student cases. There were no faculty or staff cases last week.
There are 24 students currently isolated in university housing, with 80% beds available.
There are 28 students currently quarantined in residence halls.
From Sept. 14-18, the university conducted 159 tests and had three positives. The positivity rate is 1.8%.
The cumulative asymptomatic testing, from Aug. 2-Sept. 21 is 299 tests with 11 positives. The overall positivity rate is 2.7%.
When individuals in the campus community test positive, they self-isolate and work with contact tracers who alert their close contacts to quarantine for 14 days.
“It is important to keep a small network of individuals in your social circle. Having multiple small groups can lead to large quarantines,” Batey said. “If a public health or health care professional identifies an individual to quarantine or isolate, they need to do so for the appropriate period of time and should not participate in any campus activity.”
Wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distance and keeping a small social network are effective tools in slowing the spread of COVID-19, he added.
BGSU has implemented randomized surveillance testing for undergraduate and graduate students on the main campus. The program focuses on testing students who do not have COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic). Students randomly selected each week will be notified via their University email and/or text message.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering their services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.