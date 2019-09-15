College roundup:

Volleyball

WKU University Plaza Invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Isabelle Marciniak moved into fifth all-time in assists at Bowling Green, but the Falcons lost both of its matches on Saturday to go winless in the Western Kentucky University Plaza Invitational.

BG took the first set in Saturday’s opener before dropping the next three in a 19-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-17 to Tulane. The Falcons were then swept by Ohio State 27-25, 25-21, 25-16 to finish the tournament at 5-5 overall.

Marciniak needed just three assists in the nightcap to move into BGSU’s top five, finishing with 3,146 assists. She is 249 assists away from passing Laura Avila for fourth all-time.

BG’s Taylor Haberland racked up 33 digs on Saturday to lead the team, including a career-best 20 digs against Tulane. Katie Kidwell added a solo block and four block assists in the match.

Jacqueline Askin paced the Falcons with 12 kills and three aces against Tulane, while Petra Indrova’s 15 kills led the team against OSU.

Women’s Soccer

Bowling Green 1, DePaul 1

CHICAGO — Nikhita Jacob scored just minutes into the second half, but Bowling Green let its lead slip shortly thereafter in settling on a 1-1 double-overtime draw against DePaul on Sunday.

Alexis Miller assisted on Jacob’s goal at the 42:08 mark for the Falcons (2-3-2).

BG’s Kathleen Duwve made four saves in goal.