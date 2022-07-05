Ingredients
12 boneless chicken thighs
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black ground pepper
1 tablespoon of minced onion
12 ounce bag no-yolk egg noodles
24 ounces sour cream
4 tablespoons Budapests’ Best: Sweet Delicate Hungarian Paprika
Directions
Toth cooks with an Instapot, calling it “the best invention, other than the air fryer.” Cook the chicken for 30 minutes in the Instapot. The juices need to be kept, and mixed in with the other ingredients.
For the egg noodles, follow the directions found on the bag. Boil water and cook uncovered for 10-12 minutes, then drain.
Mix in the noodles, chicken sour cream and paprika.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
When the chicken is done, cut it up into chunks. Add the sour cream and paprika.