County coronavirus cases total 292
There are 292 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Sunday health department update. This is eight more than on Friday.
There have been 46 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 59. There are 120 men and 172 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 33,073 confirmed cases and 1,944 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.