Candace Lue Rhuland Spathelf, 61 years of age, passed away at her home in Dunedin, Florida on Friday, July 10, 2020. Candace was born September 23,1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Lowell LaVerne “Mike” Rhuland and the late Suzanne Cowan. Candace grew up in Moline, Ohio, attended Lake Local Schools and graduated from Otsego High School. Candace lived in Marquette, Michigan and the Detroit area for several years before moving to Dunedin in 1991.
She had her own children’s photography business, “Spat’s Brats” and was a member of Unity Community Church for many years. Candace loved gardening, traveling, and her many pet dogs and cats throughout the years. She also enjoyed visiting her extended family, including several nieces and nephews. She is fondly remembered for her love for all living things, and her generous, fun-loving spirit.
She is survived by her Dad “Mike” of Bowling Green, sister Cyndi Peltonen (Bill) of Clawson, MI, brother Michael (Betty Jo) of Curtice, Ohio, best friend and long-time companion, Tim Cunnings, ex-husband Steve Spathelf, step brothers, Terry Donaldson (Karen), Tom Donaldson (Nancy) and Phil Donaldson (Deb), numerous nieces and nephews, and her fur baby Roxie. Her remains will be cremated and sent to Ohio, where her ashes will be buried next to her mother. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements through Sunset Point Funeral Home Clearwater FL.