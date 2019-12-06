"Built Environment' school at BGSU gets $5.2 million expansion

HURON — The $5.2 million expansion of the School of the Built Environment dominated a Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees meeting that was filled with construction related topics. The meeting was held at the BGSU Firelands campus Friday.

President Rodney Rogers said that BGSU has one of the few schools of the built environment in the country and the construction management program is one of the oldest. BGSU’s architecture programs is one of its fastest growing programs, with this year’s freshman class twice as large as the previous year.

The 12,000-square-foot expansion to the Park Avenue building will allow the two programs to be housed under one roof.

“Industry leaders will tell you that it is absolutely critical that architects are knowledgeable about construction and that construction managers have an understanding and respect for architecture and design,” Rogers said. “The addition to the Park Avenue building, which is the location of the architecture program, when we add on, we will be able to bring Construction Management Architecture together.”

The board of trustees approved the creation of the School of the Built Environment in 2018.

In other business, the trustees received an update on the Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management program. It was paired with a promotional video showing the new downtown Sandusky building and the construction progress. The 78,030-square-foot multipurpose facility is slated to open in fall 2020 and will house classrooms, common spaces and apartment-style housing for students.

“It’s very close to the corporate headquarters of Cedar Fair,” Rogers said. “Of course they are an important partner in the relationship. We have had amazing interest in the program, not just in Ohio, but throughout the nation and internationally as well.”

The RAAM program is a public-private partnership between Cedar Fair and BGSU. It is the only program of its kind in the United States that specifically addresses the specialized needs of amusement parks and similar destinations.

Students have already started as freshmen at the Bowling Green campus with the intent of entering the program, which they would do as third-year students. A full-time academic director has been hired and recruitment is on target for a 60 student first cohort capacity.

“That group of students that has joined us this fall come from California, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan and, of course, Ohio as well,” Rogers said. “It really is a one-of-a-kind program, that includes guaranteed paid co-ops for two summers.”

He also said that there is interest from potential students in several European countries as well as China.

“The resort and attraction management industry is growing very rapidly in China,” Rogers said.

In other action, the trustees approved $2.8 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Slater Family Ice Arena. The project is the final phase of work that began in 2016, and will include replacing the studio skate rink concrete floor and piping and installing a new energy-efficient, ammonia refrigeration system.

The board also approved the $64.8 million Six-Year Capital Plan for Fiscal years 2021-26, a requirement of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Part of that plan includes the completion of the ice arena as well as $2 million for demolition of the Administration Building.

“The last part of Campus Master Plan 1.0 is to remove the Administration Building and restore that historic entrance to campus,” Rogers said. “It really allows us to connect the campus to downtown Bowling Green through Court Street, where it had the original entrance in 1910 when the campus was established.”

When the Maurer Center opens as the new location of the College of Business, Rogers saidthat the current business building will then house most of the administration offices.

Additionally, the board approved tenure for Glenn Davis, the newly appointed vice provost for academic affairs and professor in the Department of English. Davis will join the University in January. He will lead priority academic initiatives identified in the University’s new strategic plan.

The board also approved the naming of several spaces at BGSU Firelands to support the newly renovated Allied Health and Sciences area. On hand to receive special recognition was Kathleen Linz, who honored her late husband, Dr. Anthony Linz, by naming two spaces after him: the Anthony J. Linz Respiratory Care Lab and the Anthony J. Linz Respiratory Lecture Room. The couple and their two children all earned degrees from the university. Linz was a pulmonary critical care physician in Sandusky and served as the medical director of the BGSU Firelands respiratory care program for more than 30 years until his death in 2015.