The Bowling Green High School hockey team fell 5-1 to Amherst High School on Sunday at Slater Family Ice Arena.
“When you come out and you overlook an opponent from the very beginning, and then you let them outplay you for three straight periods, along with taking penalties, that’s exactly what is going to happen every single time,” coach Connor Rogowski said.
“We thought we were going to be able to come in and walk around them, and that wasn’t the case.”
The Comets tallied the first three goals of the afternoon in the first period before the Bobcats would respond.
Bowling Green’s lone goal came from Brayden Clausen on the power play with 9:07 left in the second period making the score read 3-1 Amherst.
“They set it up really well. They worked it around. They hit the guy in front of the net. That’s all the stuff that we can do, and we’re capable of doing when we don’t overlook the opponent that we’re playing,” Rogowski said.
The Comets’ Nick Ciura was the standout player of the game, netting the first two goals and tallying two assists for four points total. The second of Ciura’s two goals came on the power play.
Also impressive for Amherst was Joey Kramer, who assisted on the first three goals before recording his own goal with 2:50 left in the final period.
The Bobcats’ next game is Saturday at Slater Family Ice Arena against Upper Arlington High School. Puck drop is scheduled for noon.