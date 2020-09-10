BG POLICE
Accidents occurred July 6:
Donald Deters, BG, was southbound on North Enterprise Street, stopped at East Court Street. Scott Tyson, Deshler, was immediately behind him. Deters thought a fire truck was going to turn his way so he backed up, striking Tyson. Deters was cited for improper starting and backing.
Tyler Haas, BG, backed from a driveway in the 1400 block of Burrwood Drive and struck the parked vehicle owned by Ean Holdings, Maumee. Haas was cited for improper starting and backing.
Citations July 7:
William Hunnicutt, 25, BG, was arrested in the 300 block of Napoleon Road for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
No operator’s license: Amir Ashakih, 22
John Hutka, 34, BG, was arrested for menacing and trespassing and was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement was alerted to furniture on two porches in the 100 block of North Enterprise Street.
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Fairview Manor.
Police responded to the Wood County Dog Shelter for a possible theft of a dog.
A mailbox was damaged in the 200 block of Gorrell Avenue, and thefts were reported in the 700 block of Napoleon Road and the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Accidents occurred July 7:
Khani Begum, BG, was parked in the 300 block of South Church Street when his Ford Mustang was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
William Orsi III, BG, was parked in the 600 block of Clough Street when his Nissan Altima was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
Citations July 8:
Christopher Rice, 30, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was cited of open container and possession of drugs after an altercation in a South Main Street parking lot. He was taken to jail. Beth Ann McKenzie, 19, was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Receiving stolen property: James Hilburn, 57
Driving under suspension (two counts), display of plates/validation stickers: Lucas Johnson, 40
Speed: Sean Oros, 31
Driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers, fictitious plates, receiving stolen property: James Hilburn, 57
Police responded to the 300 block of Napoleon Road on a report of a 15-year-old who was intoxicated and attempting to cut himself.
BG civil enforcement was notified of furniture on a porch in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue and weeds and furniture in a yard in the 200 block of South Grove Street.
Accidents occurred July 8:
Anne Lenkay, Sylvania, was northbound on South Main Street, waiting to turn left onto Napoleon Road. Thomas MacDonald, Jerry City, was southbound on South Main, in the curb lane. There was a southbound vehicle in the center lane. Lenkay went to turn left and was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by MacDonald.
Citations July 9:
Underage possession of alcohol: Deshawn Jones, 18
Driving under suspension: Diane Markham, 63
Police responded to the 500 block of Flanders Avenue for a report of loud noises that sounded like gunshots; to the 700 block of Ninth Street for a vehicle that has been broken into with items stolen; and to the 100 block of South College Drive for a damaged fence.
BG civil enforcement was told of inoperable vehicles in the 800 block of Seventh Street.
Citations July 10:
Furnishing false information: Stephen Harley, 19
Display of plates/validation stickers, no operator’s license: Simon Stock, 21
Use of unauthorized plates: Aaron Hummel, 53
Driving under suspension: Alexis Watkins, 21
Motorcycle permit/no helmet: Mason McMonigal, 19
Speed: Axell Pena, 19
Police responded to the 600 block of North Main Street on call of a suicidal male. He was released to his mother.
A man was removed from a downtown bar after being accused of inappropriately touching several female patrons.
Accidents occurred July 10:
Maxwell McAdoo, BG, improperly backed from a drive in the 800 block of Jefferson Drive, struck a mailbox and knocked it over. He was cited for improper starting and backing.
Glen Sisley, BG, and Bethany Emmerich, BG, were both northbound on North Main Street. Emmerich stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left onto Reed Street, and was struck from behind by Sisley, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations July 11:
Konner Failing, 25, Southaven, Mississippi, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to jail on an active warrant out of Mississippi.
Traffic control device: Angelique Douglas, 18
Parking prohibitions, unattended motor vehicle: Damare Johnson, 22
No operator’s license, driving an unsafe vehicle, display of plates: Christian Garroutte, 32
Police responded to a criminal damaging report in the 800 block of North Main Street; to a person cutting themselves in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue; and to the 300 block of Pearl and 1000 block of North Main streets for theft reports.
Accidents occurred July 11:
An unidentified vehicle struck the stop sign located at the northwest corner of West Poe Road and Lafayette Boulevard and sheared it off at the base.
Citations July 12:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Ana Condric, 18
Lighted lights required, no operator’s license: Amberthney Lyle, 37
Accidents occurred July 12:
Jennifer Cook, Weston, and Trenton Reyome, Oregon, were both travelling southbound on South Main Street approaching Gypsy Lane Road. Cook was slowing down to stop in traffic and was struck from behind by Reyome, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations July 13:
Speed: Ryan Peter, 20
Failure to reinstate: John Labombarbe, 61
BG civil enforcement received a complaint about a yard in the 400 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
Citations July 14:
Charges were filed against a juvenile for domestic violence.
Speed: Irma Gonzales, 69; Kayon Gray, 26; Sarah McZahn, 32; Joseph Carroll, 19; Tyler Maass, 19
Police took a report of vandalism in the 400 block of Napoleon Road, and theft from a house in the 800 block of Seventh Street.
Police took reports of two vehicles entered in the in the 800 block of Third Street, the 800 block of Third Street, the 500 block of Clough Street, several in the 200 block of Manville Avenue, three in the 600 block of Second Street, two in the 100 block of North Summit, the 800 block of Second Street, two in the 300 block of North Enterprise Street, and two in the 100 block of South College Drive.
Accidents occurred July 14:
Diane Schober, BG, was southbound in the 1100 block of North Main Street, in the left lane slowing to turn left. Aaron Blachuta, Wayne, was following and thought Schober would turn before he got there. He miscalculated and attempted to avoid a crash by switching lanes He realized a car was in the right lane. He was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Schober.
Citations July 15:
Criminal mischief: Jonathan Quintal, 22
Obstructing official business, theft/shoplifting: Camerron Haynes, 19
Citations July 16:
Speed: Portia Sons, 61
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jeremy Smigelski, 43
Police responded to the 800 block of Second Street for a report of a stolen bicycle; to the 300 block of Industrial Parkway for a report of the theft of scrap metal and auto parts; to the 200 block of Ada Avenue for a found bike; and to the 600 block of Wallace Avenue for a report of trespassing and damage to landscaping.
Accidents occurred July 16:
Anthony Murer, BG, was northbound in the 100 block of Buttonwood Avenue, turning into a private drive. An unknown vehicle, which as southbound, struck the rear of Murer’s Ford Fusion before fleeing the scene.
Conner Erdody, BG, was traveling westbound in the 500 block of Sand Ridge Road. He went off the right side of the road and struck a couch in the front yard. He then was ejected from his Triumph motorcycle. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations July 17:
Open container: Meredith Williamson, 21
Reckless operation, speed: Christopher Valent, 19
Driving under suspension (two counts), use of unauthorized plates: Brandon McCrum, 42
Motorcycle temporary permit/no helmet: Edward Lavelle, 51
Speed: Hope Myers, 22
Police responded to the 100 block of Ada Avenue for a theft report.
Accidents occurred July 17:
Robert Hartman, Cygnet, was southbound in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Nicholas Saam, Cridersville, exited a private parking lot and struck Hartman. Saam, who was driving a semi-trailer, was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Michael Callahan, Bloomdale, was southbound on North Main Street, waiting to turn left onto West Court Street. The light turned red while he was in the intersection. Sarah Girten, BG, went to drive through the intersection, heading east on Court Street. She had to pass behind Callahan to get through the intersection. Callahan began to back up instead of proceeding forward to clear the intersection. He was cited for improper starting/backing after he struck Girten.
Citations July 18:
Display of plates/validation stickers, speed: Drew Alzner, 21
Expired registration: Ryan Morelli, 23; Eric Koontz, 42
No valid license: Ja Juan Gaston, 27
No motorcycle endorsement: Tyson Barnett, 37
Driving under suspension (two counts), muffler required: Ronnie Sheeks, 34
Driving under suspension, two headlights required: Brendan Kramer, 21
Accidents occurred July 18:
Taylor Eureste, Perrysburg, was eastbound on East Court Street and went through the red light at North Prospect Street. Marivel Juarez, Fostoria, was northbound on Prospect, entered the intersection on the green light and struck Eureste. Eureste was cited for traffic control device.
David Vandersall, Pemberville, was eastbound on West Wooster, Street approached the light at Main Street, when he struck the vehicle operated by Amy Mazey, Weston, which was stopped for the red light. Vandersall was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations July 19:
Failure to reinstate, driving under suspension: Ashlee Luzadder, 29
Police took a report of a dog getting loose and attacking another dog in the 800 block of Wallace Avenue.
Police responded to the 800 block of Sixth Street for a possible overdose.
Accidents occurred July 19:
Joel Possage, Wellsville, was southbound on South Main Street and missed the red light at Gypsy Lane Road. Robert Barr, Weston, was eastbound on West Gypsy Lane Road, turning left onto South Main. Possage struck the driver’s side of two. Both occupants in his Chevy Malibu complained of pain. The passenger in Possage’s Kia Optima also complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
Jonathan Baker, BG, was northbound on North Main Street, lost control, and left the right side of the road before striking a front porch. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Susa Sadoff-Obee, BG, was stopped on Main Street, waiting to turn left onto Curtis Avenue. Concha Lofton, Weston, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking the rear of Sadoff-Obee.
Citations July 20:
Driving under suspension: Rheanon Stewart, 22
Citations July 21:
Frankie Hernandez, 39, BG, was arrested for assault and aggravated menacing and was taken to jail.
Criminal trespassing: Timothy Cole, 39
Police responded to the 800 block of North Grove Street for a report of a juvenile inappropriately touching another juvenile. Charges were filed for gross sexual imposition and the person was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Citations July 22:
Police arrested Conner Byington, 22, BG, after he was found passed out in a vehicle in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street. He was charged with OVI and PAC (BAC 0.22) and was released to his roommate.
Police transported Branden Roby, 33, BG, to the jail on a parole violation after being cited for public indecency. Upon arrival, he was charged with felony conveyance of an illegal substance into a detention facility.
Speed: Doris Garcia, 57
Police responded to the 100 block of Larchwood Drive for a report of identity fraud; and to a business in the 1000 block of South Main Street for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Citations July 23:
Marked lanes, no taillights, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.125): Grant Miller, 23
Accident occurred July 23:
A 14-year-old was riding a bike on the sidewalk in front of 530 West Poe Road. Braden Theis, Waterville, exited the lot and struck her. He was cited for failure to yield right of way. The teen sustained minor injuries.
Citations July 24:
Police responded to the 100 block of South Summit Street in reference to a stolen vehicle; and to the 700 block of Napoleon Road for a female who had a reaction to edible marijuana.
Jamie Slaughter, 33, Toledo, was arrested for assault in the 900 block of West Wooster Street and was taken to jail.
Speed: Erin Toland, 19; Sierra Nathans, 21
Expired registration: Akira Kaku, 29
Use of unauthorized plates, display of plates, driving under suspension: Andrew Shedron, 47
Driving under suspension (two counts): Ronnie Sheeks, 34
Unsafe vehicle: Joseph Cymbola, 78
Temporary motorcycle permit violation: Rakesh Vasudeva, 24
Use of unauthorized plates: Michael Seibert, 24
Accidents occurred July 24:
Robert Parker, Sylvania, was northbound on Mitchell Road, approaching West Poe Road, when he struck a deer that ran in front of his Ford Fusion.
Citations July 25:
Ricardo Avilaz, 24, Edinburg, Texas, was arrested for OVI after police stopped him in the 400 block of East Wooster Street for peeling. He also was cited for no operator’s license. He was taken to jail.
Signal lights: David Meek, 63
Reckless operation: James Duty, 36
Speed: Joshua Upton, 29
Reckless operation: Thomas Rigel, 18
Accidents occurred July 25:
Christopher Coons, BG, was pulling out of a drive in the 100 block of West Poe Road when he clipped a road sign.
Norma Lybarger, BG, backed out of a driveway in the 100 block of West Merry Avenue when she struck the parked vehicle owned by Brandon Donaldson, BG.
Citations July 26:
Speed: Lindsay Kellman, 19
Expired registration: Noah Jackson, 21
Driving under suspension: Madison McDermott, 22
Traffic control device: Jinghang Chen, 22
Police issued a warning to a man found passed out on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.
A counterfeit $100 was reported in the 200 block of East Wooster Street.
Police responded to the 500 block of South Maple Street for a found bike; to the 500 block of Clough Street for a female who cut herself with a razor; and to the 800 block of North Summit Street for a possible theft.
Citations July 27:
Driving under suspension, use of unauthorized plates: Lenora Abrams, 38
No operator’s license, lighted lights required: Kelly Hott, 39
A North Maple Street resident filed a complaint against a contractor who was paid to do the work but neither completed the job nor paid her back.
Accidents occurred July 27:
Both Behar Gjoka, Livonia, Michigan, and Issam Toufiq, Louisville, Kentucky, were driving semi-trailers. Toufiq was in the outside left turn lane on Mercer Road, facing south, attempting to turn onto East Wooster Street. When the traffic light turned green, he began to make the turn. Meanwhile, Gjoka was approaching the intersection in the in the inside left turn lane. Both began to turn left. Toufiq’s trailer struck Gjoka’s cab.
Citations July 28:
Marked lanes, PAC (BAC 0.172): Jesse Mantel, 30
BG civil enforcement took complaints about the yard and items in the right of way in the 100 block of Byall Avenue; a dumpster overflowing in the 400 block of South Enterprise Street; two overgrown yards in the 300 block of North Summit Street; and inoperable vehicles in the 1100 block of Bluejay Drive.
Police took complaints of theft from a coin machine in the 200 block of North Main Street; to a fire in the 200 block of West Evers Avenue; and a theft at West Merry and Fairview avenues.
Accidents occurred July 28:
Shannon LaRock, BG, was parked in the 100 block of Meeker Street when her Toyota Camry was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
Casey Schutt, Galion, was eastbound on West Gypsy Lane Road, approaching South Main Street, when he struck a vehicle that was exiting from a private drive. The second vehicle drove away. Juan Garcia, Willard, later was cited for failure to yield right of way and hit/skip.
Citations July 29:
Donovan Cartledge, 27, BG was arrested for felony assault (against a healthcare worker), felony assault (on a police officer), resisting arrest and felony possession of drugs. He was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension: Adrian Hicks, 43
BG civil enforcement took a report of bushes growing over the sidewalk and front of the house; and to overgrown grass and weeds in the 400 block of West Gypsy Lane Road.
Police took a report of a counterfeit attempt in the 500 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations July 30:
Police responded to the 300 block of South Summit Street for an assault report. Charges were filed against Kathleen Nowell, 38, Toledo, for assault and criminal damaging. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She also has been cited for driving under suspension.
Driving under suspension, lighted lights required: Jaide Conley, 24
Speed: Shaun Crusa, 29
Accidents occurred July 30:
Larry Joseph, Rudolph, was southbound in the 1000 block of South Main Street when he was struck from behind by Jeffery Fowler, Cygnet, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Brian Kretzschmar, BG, was backing from a driveway behind a structure in 200 block of North Main Street toward East Oak Street. Robert Desmond, BG, was eastbound on Oak. Kretzschmar could not see Desmond due to the parallel parked cars. Kretzschmar backed into Desmond and was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations July 31:
Headlights required at night, driving under suspension, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.104), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments: Thomas Moore III, 37
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Matthew Burdue, 20
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Emily King, 21
Marked lanes: Martha Haas, 72
Expired registration: Justin Lewallen, 39
Illumination on rear plate required, no motorcycle endorsement: Joshua Ehm, 39
Accidents occurred July 31:
John Frobose Jr., BG, was backing from a driveway in the 800 block of West Wooster Street when he struck the westbound vehicle operated by Alexandria Gratz-Collier. Frobose was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Martha Haas, Grand Rapids, and Sawyer Junge, Findlay, were westbound on East Poe Road near North Prospect Street. Haas changed lanes and struck Junge. Haas was cited for marked lanes.