Black Swamp Arts Fest a fan favorite

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:00 am

The Black Swamp Arts Festival has been selected as the favorite art fair/festival in the Fairs, Festivals and Parades category by ohiomagazine.com.

The Best of Ohio will be recognized in its January edition.

Other local winners, which were voted on by readers, include: Craft Brewery, Findlay Brewing Co.; Ice Cream, Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream in Findlay; Ohio-Made Candy, Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream; Art Museum, Toledo Museum of Art; Art Walk, Findlay Art Walk; History Museum/Living History Attraction, Sauder Village in Archbold.

