The new Bowling Green State University School of Nursing official opening took place on Tuesday with the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the new $3 million facility featuring state-of-the-art training technology.
“Having our own standalone school of nursing at BGSU will make a huge difference in our ability to recruit,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “There is an expected huge demand for nurses going forward and COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for more nurses.”
The BSN program’s first cohort of 50 students, as well as another 125 pre-nursing students, will begin their nursing education this fall.
The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at BGSU received accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education this summer. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was conditionally approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing on March 17.
The new school is located in Central Hall where the Business Administration Annex was previously located.
This move to Central Hall comes after the expansion was established in July 2020, which the World Health Organization called the “Year of the Nurse” amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers focused on two factors that will make the new school and facility distinctive.
“BGSU has always prided itself as having a strong community where we are supporting each other,” Rogers said. “We will meet the students where they are in helping them pass the licensure exam and practicing as a nurse, so community is number one with the quality of the faculty. Two, these facilities and the technology that is included in the facilities, is truly cutting edge. It is the newest nursing facility opening in Ohio.”
Shelly Bussard, Ph.D., director of the School of Nursing, said that BGSU is at the forefront of current trends in healthcare with its focus on clinical judgment skills.
“Our mission is to develop clinical judgment skills in our students with a new, innovative curriculum taught by highly qualified faculty in a technologically sophisticated facility,” Bussard said. “I want our graduates to stand out for their exceptional clinical judgment and amazing patient care, where people will recognize it in them as BGSU graduates.”
The growing nursing shortage is reflected in industry and U.S. labor statistics reveal that nursing remains one of the fastest-growing segments in the country. Bussard pointed out that merely maintaining the current level of nurses in the field will require 200,000 nurses annually after 2030.
The first floor includes classrooms along with the relocated computer labs. The second floor houses the simulation center, which has 23 practice stations that simulate patients in bed with monitors and the various wall plug-ins that would be commonly available in hospitals.
“In addition to our high-fidelity mannequins, we want our nurses to notice what is going on with our patients, analyze that information with all their breath sounds, heart sounds, pulses, all of those things and interpret what they should be doing to improve what they are doing with their clinical judgment and reactions,” Lisa Jacobs, DNP, simulation lab coordinator, said.
The stations feature computerized practice mannequins, including a newborn, a child, an adult, a birthing mom and a geriatric model. Four simulation rooms mimic a hospital environment to provide students with realistic patient care scenarios that help them gain clinical judgment skills.
The vital signs shown by the mannequins can be recorded and analyzed in real time.
“We can do a full cardiac and respiratory assessment,” Jacobs said.
Some of the units have removable parts, such as eyes that can be inserted to replicate glaucoma, or to simulate emergency room injuries, like knife wounds.
The third floor contains a 19-bed skills lab space in which students learn to care for patients and develop psychomotor skills.
Many of the spaces have film capability for review and reflection of the simulation scenarios.
“We feel the simulation lab is a great way for the students to learn, especially with the ever changing medical acuities for patients. It’s a great way for students to have that knowledge and experience before they step foot in a facility,” Jodi Pahl, Samaritan Group chief nursing executive for Mercy Health, said.
State Sen. Theresa Gavarone also spoke.
“I was able to secure some additional funding through the capital budget,” Gavarone said. “I first heard about the project about two years ago. It’s really exciting when you can help get a new project going from the new idea to the ribbon cutting.”
BGSU has had nursing programs since the 1970s, but they have gone through several iterations. Prior to the opening of the new facility the students would have spent part of their junior and senior years at the University of Toledo, which was partnered with BGSU for the nursing program, through the Medical College of Ohio.
Jemeila Hunter, who is starting the BSN program this year, is also on the BGSU track team.
“It means everything to me. I love track, but I want to do both nursing and track. This made it possible for me to do it. We would have had to go to Toledo or Mercy, which is close, but it still would have been hard for me to manage,” Hunter said.