Bowling Green State University is offering the campus community a new, environmentally friendly way to charge mobile devices for free with the introduction of a solar charing table.
In partnership with the Resident Student Association, the Office of Campus Sustainability recently installed a solar charging table outside the Kreischer Quadrangle residence halls. The table, sporting signature BGSU orange, features bench-style seating with a table that's shaded by a large solar panel.
Manufactured by Sunbolt, the table collects energy from the sun and stores it in built-in batteries. Passersby can then sit down and charge multiple devices at once all for free while still using their devices.
"The Resident Student Association saw an interest in this from students and the University was happy to help," said Nick Hennessy, sustainability manager at BGSU. "Virtually every device a student uses today has a battery that requires recharging. Having environmentally friendly charging options like this shows that BGSU students are committed to protecting the environment and seeking sustainable options."
With a solar output of 1.2 kilowatts, the table powers six 120 volt outlets, five USB and five USB-C charging ports and two wireless chargers, averaging 75 to 150 charges per day. The table can even withstand the blustery winds so often associated with BGSU with a 130 mph wind rating.
"As a public university for the public good, BGSU is always looking for renewable and sustainable options, like this table, to help lessen the impact on the environment," Hennessy said. "Acquiring devices like these helps educate our community about the potential for solar power while providing convenience to the campus community. It's a win for everyone."
The first-of-its-kind on campus, Hennessy said talks are in the works to install more of the tables in other areas around campus.