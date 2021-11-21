The Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Department of Officiating announced Sunday a one-game suspension for Bowling Green State University sophomore forward Chrystopher Collin.
The CCHA announced the suspension stemming from an incident at 15:06 of the third period on Saturday against Lake Superior State. The on-ice call was a 5-minute major and game misconduct penalty for contact to the head. After further league review, the CCHA has determined that the penalty will result in supplemental discipline.
The suspension will be served during the next game, which falls on Friday against Northern Michigan. Collin will be eligible to return to the Falcon lineup on Saturday.