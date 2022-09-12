Bowling Green State University has been ranked second in the nation — and No. 1 in the Midwest — for veterans and active military students by Military Times in its Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 rankings.
The university is up three spots in the national rankings, according to the largest and most comprehensive ranking of schools for military service members and veterans.
“Bowling Green State University is honored to be ranked the No. 2 Best for Vets university in the nation by Military Times,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “As a public university for the public good, we are all in and continue to embrace the special commitment to educate, support and serve our veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces to ensure they are successful in college and beyond.”
Rankings are based on the results of a comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement, according to the Military Times.
“BGSU ensures veterans and active military students are supported from the time they enroll to the time they graduate,” said Barbara Henry, assistant vice president of BGSU Nontraditional and Military Student Services. “Everyone at the university puts in a sincere effort to connect with military students to ensure they succeed. It’s that care and commitment that makes BGSU one of the best universities for students.”
Military Times compiles an annual survey that asks colleges and universities to document services, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on a campus.
Henry said the university’s personalized, student-centered approach and services - like tutoring and a student veteran center equipped with computers and free printing - sets BGSU apart.
“Our students value the personalized experience that BGSU provides, and we owe it to them,” Henry said. “From tutors to academic advisers, the university has worked hard to ensure veterans and military students succeed in and out of the classroom. Students are at the center of what we do, and we’re proud to support student learning and outcomes.”
The editorially independent project evaluates factors that make colleges and universities a good fit for active service members, veterans and their families.