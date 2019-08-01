BGPD offers late night establishment training

The Bowling Green Police Division will be providing Late Night Establishment Employee Training, or LNEET (formerly Liquor Establish Employee Training or LEET) on Aug. 21.

The training will run from 5-7 p.m. and will focus on civil liability, state and local liquor laws, and fake ID recognition. Education on the prevention and mitigation of discriminatory conduct will be provided as well. Employees and management staff of local businesses (bars and retail outlets) that sell alcoholic beverages as well as businesses open to the public during overnight hours are encouraged to attend.

This training will take place at the Bowling Green Police Division’s Training Room at 175 W. Wooster St. Contact Detective Scott Frank at (419) 352-1131 or sfrank@bgohio.org to register for this event or for answers to questions related to this event. Pre-registration is highly preferred as space is limited. Participants are encouraged to register via the BGPD website. The session is free and certificates will be presented to attendees.