BG teachers endorse candidates for board of education

The Bowling Green Education Association is for the first time publicly endorsing board of education candidates.

“We have never endorsed publicly before,” said union President Jeff Nichols, a Bowling Green City Schools teacher.

“I think this year, the election is obviously a big part of the direction of the school district over the next couple of years,” he said. “(It is) imperative this year to give our own endorsement.”

The 219-member union has endorsed the two incumbents, Ginny Stewart and Jill Carr, as well as Tracy Hovest.

Of the surveys sent out to the eight candidates, six were returned. Grant Chamberlain and Brian Smith did not respond, Nichols said. Also running are Ryan Myers, Peggy Thompson and Richard Strow. The election is Tuesday.

The 15 questions on the survey were similar to what was asked at the Bowling Green League of Women Voters’ candidates night, with some more specific to the different aspects of education, Nichols said.

“We gave every member the copy of responses and then gave them 10 days to digest and talk among themselves,” Nichols said, after which time a poll was taken of each candidate.

He said 79% of members responded.

“What brought us to the three would be their responses were very pro-education and positive in nature,” Nichols said.

Four of the six candidates had very similar responses, and more than the three endorsed were qualified, he said.

Hovest came to the front because “she appeared to have more of a knowledge base of our system and our students in her answers.

“It was a very difficult choice for the association,” said Nichols, who has been union president for 13 years.

Also on Tuesday’s ballot is a $40 million consolidated elementary school project. It will be funded by a 1.6-mill property tax that will collect $20 million, and a 0.25% traditional income tax that also will collect $20 million.