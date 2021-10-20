To the Editor:
Support of public parks is an American tradition predating the Revolutionary War.
New York City’s oldest park, established in 1688, is named Bowling Green — symbolically linking us to a proud tradition.
Our own City Park, like its Eastern counterpart, had an agriculture history before it became today’s multi-use site of tall trees, skating parks, splash pool and resplendent new Veterans Building surrounded by familiar shelters housing birthday parties and family reunions.
Bowling Green taxpayers have enthusiastically supported, by 60% plus margins, their park system. As a result we have 11 parks of great individuality and quality, that serve many needs. All residents live within 1.5 miles of a park: Humble as Conneaut Hill, ambitious as Simpson Garden, sports minded as Carter Park, historic and hiker friendly as Wintergarden, they are all yours.
The renewal plus levy enables Bowling Green Parks and Recreation to carry on — and get even better. Vote yes for a greener future.
Frances Brent
Bowling Green