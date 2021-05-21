Bowling Green police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Friday morning.
The Bowling Green Police Division received an alarm call at 12:20 a.m. at BG Rental on Newton Road. When officers arrived, they found a broken window.
After the owner arrived, the security video was reviewed. It showed a black SUV with one white male and one black male.
The men did enter the building and took two chainsaws and two chop saws, according to the police report.
Detectives were notified of the situation and are investigating.