BG man critically injured while helping at crash scene

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Bowling Green man who was critically injured after he stopped to help with a crash on Friday at U.S. 6 and Ohio 25.

Bruce Trout, 32, was trying to assist at the 6:25 a.m. crash scene when he was reportedly struck by another vehicle. His leg may have to be amputated and he is in the intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help him and his family. His wife, Andrea, is due to give birth on Sunday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Israel Reyes, Bowling Green, driving a 2013 Chevrolet, was stopped at a stop sign at Route 25 from the off ramp on Route 6. Reyes then turned right onto Route 25 and was struck by Anthony Johnson, 49, Bowling Green, driving a 1992 Chevrolet Blazer, which was southbound on Route 25.

Reyes’ vehicle was pushed off the right side of the road and Johnson’s vehicle came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.

Trout and another driver, Morgan Boggs, 24, Cygnet, stopped to assist at the crash scene.

James Merwin, 18, Rudolph, was northbound on Route 25 in the right lane in a 2009 Ford Focus. When he saw flashing hazard lights, he switched into the left lane. He saw the flipped vehicle and attempted to stop, went into a skid and crashed into Johnson’s Blazer. The Focus then struck Boggs and Trout, knocking them into the grass median.

Both drivers in the first crash had minor injuries and were transported to Wood County Hospital.

Reyes, 34, was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

As of Wednesday afternoon, $28,505 of a $50,000 goal had been raised for the Trout family.

According to the GoFundMe page, Trout’s femoral artery was severed down to the bone. Trout had an eight-hour surgery on Friday, another on Monday, and is expected to have a few more. He is currently in the ICU.

“This loving man will not be able to watch his daughter be born and has a very, very long recovery in front of him. He is expected to stay hospitalized for weeks to months. Best case scenario he will be in a rehab facility for months after leaving the hospital,” the page said.

“Andrea is off work now to be with Bruce and will continue to be off for maternity leave. With Bruce in this condition, they are without any income. The medical bills, mortgage, groceries, baby expenses, and gas costs will be continuing to grow and pile up.”

For more information, visit

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pleas-help-support-andrea-and-bruce-trout?