BG man arrested for unlawful restraint

On Tuesday at 7:12 a.m., Bowling Green police were called to the 400 block of Napoleon Road for a reported assault.

According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, the caller reported receiving a text from the 22-year-old victim telling her she had been assaulted by Damien A. Schooner, 31, Bowling Green.

Upon his arrival, the officer could hear yelling coming from the second floor apartment. He listened while waiting for a second unit to arrive.

According to the report, the victim was asking why Schooner would not let her leave.

Prior to the officer knocking on the door, Schooner opened it and grabbed the victim’s bag that was on the landing.

The woman told police there was nothing physical, just a verbal argument, but once she was alone with police, she said Schooner had put his hands around her neck. No marks were observed on her neck and she said she did not want Schooner to get in trouble.

She also told the officer that Schooner had held her down in bed and prevented her from leaving. She said that she had smacked Schooner in the face.

Schooner did have a swollen lip and bloodshot eyes. According to the report, his speech was slurred and a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage came from his breath as he spoke.

He was charged with unlawful restraint and taken to jail.