A Bowling Green man was arrested after allegedly making threats against his former employee after he had quit his job.
William Kingsley, 57, was arrested Saturday for aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment. He was taken to jail.
Bowling Green Police Division officer were called at 7:30 p.m. to a report of threats being made to the manager by a former employee at the Butt Hutt, 900 S. Main St.
The manager said Kingsley had quit earlier in the day and left with a set of keys belonging to the store. He said a few hours before police were called, Kingsley started texting and calling him with threats.
The manager showed multiple texts from Kingsley calling him names and harassing him. Kingsley also called and sent numerous texts to a co-worker. While at the store, police observed Kingsley call the co-worker and state “you’re on my hit list now.”
Other employees reported hearing, on speaker phone, Kingsley said he was going to burn the manager’s home down.
Kingsley continued to call and text the manager throughout the evening until he was arrested at his West Evers Avenue home.
While being placed into handcuffs, Kingsley reportedly said “he’ll get what’s coming to him.”