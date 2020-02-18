BG Council committee hears more about rentals, licensing

Bowling Green Council’s Community Improvement Committee continued its discussions on rental registration, licensing and inspection on Tuesday, hearing from representatives of the East Side Residential Neighborhood Group and the Salvation Army.

Rose Hess and Elizabeth Burroughs presented statistics compiled by the East Side group, looking at rental registrations and inspections in 60 cities. All but one of the cities – Adrian, Michigan – was in Ohio. Burroughs noted that nearly a year was spent on the project, utilizing a sample of cities that employed either rental registration or inspections.

Of the 60 cities, 59 required rental registration, and 50 required interior inspection of rentals. A total of 45 of the cities had mandatory inspections; 40 required inspection frequencies ranging from semi-annual to triennial.

In 51 of the cities, registration fees ranged between $0 and $100; as for inspections, out of 39 of the cities’ fees, 32 were less than $125.

Hess said that over a decade ago when rental registrations and inspections were discussed in Bowling Green, there was an “outpouring” of resistance from landlords, with one concern being an increase in costs. The data presented on Tuesday included cost breakdowns of a variety of registration and inspection fees depending on the number of tenants.

In one case, with a $50 annual registration fee and $50 annual inspection fee, the data showed a cost of $8.33 per month for a single tenant, down to $2.08 per month for four tenants.

“We’re talking about maybe giving up a Starbucks every now and then,” Hess said of the cost.

Hess also noted that over the years “we’ve been told we can’t have inspections because it’s unconstitutional.” However, she countered that “inspections without providing for administrative search warrants, those are unconstitutional.”

Hess discussed a U.S. Supreme Court case, Camara v. San Francisco, from 1967, which still stands.

“The court wrote that routine inspections are necessary to ensure health and safety … however, they cannot be done without a warrant if entry is denied.”

Discussing two other related cases, Hess said “these are not hindrances to anybody that wants to do inspections – these are friendly cases for cities but they have to have the right wording.”

The committee also heard from Harley Maddox, director of the Salvation Army in Wood County. Maddox said the organization provides emergency needs services for those facing eviction, a disconnection notice and other such issues, and provides assistance through a housing program. In 2019, in Wood County the Salvation Army assisted upwards of 500 families and 1,800 individuals, she said.

"We work hand in hand with a lot of agencies here in Wood County to be able to provide these services," Maddox said. "We try to help however we can to help them get stable housing."

She noted later that there are a lot of things that go into housing and homelessness issues – barriers can pile up, like medical costs, job loss, lack of income, breaking up with a partner and utility costs.

“Everything contributes to them not having stable housing,” Maddox said, noting that affordable housing and living conditions are big concerns.

The Salvation Army can usually lodge families for about a week, or a single person for three to five days, while they search for a place to live. They can also provide utility assistance, transportation vouchers and help with prescription costs.

“When someone calls my office or are referred to us, they’re in a desperate state,” Maddox said.

Additionally during the meeting, and the council meeting which followed, residents spoke up about the rental housing issue.

Aidan Hubbell-Staeble described his own struggles finding quality housing in Bowling Green, noting that properties he looked at had holes in the walls, windows painted shut and other deficiencies. He related a series of stories from people he’d been in contact with, and said that some young professionals have difficulty finding quality housing in the city.

Nathan Eberly said he has rented in three different wards in the city and argued there isn’t “this huge blight in our city, from what I saw. … I just hope as the committee goes forward … that more evidence can be brought forward rather than me saying I had three great rentals” and others stating they had poor ones.

Margaret Montague, a member of Welcome Bowling Green, spoke in favor of council formalizing a system and process for rentals and landlord accountability.

Former councilman Daniel Gordon said “I think these are protections that are very much needed for the citizens of Bowling Green. … We’ve been having this debate longer than I’ve been alive. Let’s end the debate and get this done.”