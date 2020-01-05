BG Community Foundation awards $43,000 in grants

Since 1997, the Bowling Green Community Foundation has awarded grants to non-profit organizations that serve the Bowling Green community.

This year’s recipients will be recognized — and will receive their grant checks — at the annual grants reception, scheduled for Jan. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave.

Among the projects being funded are a climbing wall at the community center, care baskets for those diagnosed with breast cancer and a church food pantry.

Kevin Cochrane, BGCF chair, will provide a welcome, recognize special guests, and introduce each recipient, who is invited to make brief remarks.

For 2020, the BGCF awarded over $43,000 to be dispersed among the following 17 recipients and their respective initiatives:

• Baskets of Care – Funding will be used for distributing Comfort Care Bags to those newly diagnosed with breast cancer.

• BG Parks and Recreation Foundation – Funding is for Adirondack chairs at Simpson Garden Park so that park visitors can more comfortably enjoy the park and for longer periods of time.

• BG Parks and Recreation Foundation – The purpose of this grant funding is to introduce a new, innovative,and interactive way for people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels to be more physically active. Specifically, a Freedom Climber (climbing wall) will be installed in the lobby of the BG Community Center.

• BG Pee Wee League Inc. – Funding will be used to purchase playground equipment to be placed in the area at Carter Park that is utilized by Tee Ball, Rookie and Pee Wee league teams, and will be used by players, ages 4-10, as well as their siblings and families who attend the games during the season.

• The Center for Women and Gender Equity at Bowling Green State University – Addressing the reality of gender pay gap, this funding will be used to offer free training to empower women with the strategies, skills and confidence to negotiate for fair pay, and advance the potential for gender equity.

• Black Swamp Ice Frogs – Funding will be used to host a regional hockey tournament for athletes with disabilities in March. The tournament will attract 100 athletes and teams from Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to Bowling Green.

• Black Swamp Players – Funding will be used to assist in the one-time purchase of theater seating for the auditorium space in the recently-leased property located at 115 E. Oak St. to be used as their “home,” and to be called the Oak Street Theatre.

• Bowling Green Curling Club –Funding will be used to purchase new equipment to specifically be used by those new to the sport of curling, as well as participants in their brand-new youth program. The newly opened Black Swamp Curling Center has experienced success beyond what anyone imagined and hence, extreme wear and tear on the equipment — sliders, stabilizers, broom pads, and brooms — that is provided for curlers.

• First United Methodist Church Food Pantry – Moving thousands of pounds of food each month to meet the needs of the growing number of people who are food insecure, and doing so with limited numbers of available volunteers, the funding will be used to purchase and install a lift gate for their truck.

• Her Choice/Bowling Green Pregnancy Center – Funding will be used to offer free testing for males and females to identify two of the most common sexually transmitted diseases, chlamydia and gonorrhea. Additionally, the goals of this project include referring people for treatment to reduce the spread of infection and to provide education.

• NAMI of Wood County –Funding will be used for facilitator education fees for mental health first aid. Due to increased attendance, need, and demand, NAMI would like to expand their offerings for free classes, support groups and community education workshops. Program expansion requires that they train more facilitators.

• Right Direction – Funding will be used to offer free skate, BMX and scooter camps for underprivileged youth in Bowling Green. The mission of this group is to teach life skills — time management, organizational and communication skills — through action sports. Their goal is to empower youth by increasing access to and the impact of action sports as a tool for positive youth development.

• The Ohio State Extension Office – Funding will provide an innovative approach called “Get Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs” to educate 75 Bowling Green fourth-graders on the dangers of drugs, how to recognize dangerous situations and where to turn for support, while learning the fundamentals of fishing and nature.

• Toledo University Foundation – Reach Out and Read is a parent engagement initiative striving to give parents the information and tools to be successful and confident as their child’s first and most important teacher. The program currently focuses on providing books to children ages 0-5 to teach literacy and math skills and will now expand to include a health and wellness literacy initiative.

• Wood County Habitat for Humanity – Funding will be used to build the infrastructure to foster and support volunteers by developing a new website and updating computer equipment.

• Wood Lane Residential Services – Funding will be used to purchase a portable ceiling lift motor for the Positive Community Connections day habilitation program. The goal of obtaining this lift is to reduce injuries and promote safety for staff and for individuals they are assisting.

• Work Leads to Independence – Funding will be used to purchase a bakery case for a new business opportunity to provide employment and training for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The Bowling Green Community Foundation, a non-profit entity, exists to improve the quality of life in the Bowling Green area by providing funding and support for diverse and helpful programs that enhance the health, welfare and vitality of the Bowling Green community. Private contributions are the sole support of the foundation.

The foundation achieves its purpose through its grant program. At the end of each calendar year, and after careful evaluation of the applications submitted to the foundation, the grants committee distributes funds to be used the following year. Its selections may include proposals written for educational or sports activities, health or safety initiatives, environmental sustainability, as well as for the visual or performing arts.