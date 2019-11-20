BG chamber gears up for Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and the message that the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation would like to extend is “everyone has something to give.” This is a day that everyone should think about what they can do help others through a gift of time, donation, goods or voice.

The foundation will host a radio remote with Clint Corpe of “The Morning Show” on WBGU 88.1 at Biggby Coffee, 215 E. Wooster St., between 6 and 9 a.m. Biggby will donate half of all sales on Giving Tuesday to the foundation. Chamber investors who are also participating in Giving Tuesday are invited to sign up for a spot to talk about their event during this special-edition show. Call the chamber office at 419-353-7945 to reserve a slot.

The foundation also has a donor who will match every dollar donated on Giving Tuesday up to $2,000.

“We would like to thank Greg Kegler owner/operator of the BG location of You Move Me for this generous offer. This was a very heartwarming gesture and we are so grateful for his understanding of the Foundation’s importance to the community,” said Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director.

Another exclusive offer for the day has been offered by Waddington Jewelers. For each donation of $50 or more, get a certificate that can be redeemed at the store for an exclusive lapel pin of the new BG brand logo.

The giving won’t stop after the radio program. Donations and sign-ups can be completed through the website at BGChamber.net/Foundation/ or by stopping at the office in the Four Corners Center, 130 S. Main St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.