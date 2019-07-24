BG Beer biz, bank join forces for Cocoon fundraiser

Two Bowling Green businesses will be presenting $3,300 to the Cocoon next week.

In honor of the shelter’s 14-year anniversary of supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence throughout Wood County, BG Beer Works and State Bank joined forces for a June 11 fundraiser.

The first Cocoon Parking Lot Party was held at BG Beer Works, with the State Bank’s GIVES Truck providing cheese nachos and soft pretzels to revelers.

The outpouring of support from the community and the generosity of the Cocoon’s partners raised more than $3,300 to support programs and services for survivors.

A check presentation is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Cocoon.

BG Beer Works, in its third year, and State Bank, in its second year in Bowling Green, saw the importance of working together.

“BG Beer Works is committed to being an instrumental part of our community and provide nonprofits like the Cocoon, who have a track record of doing exceptional work, an opportunity for outreach and fundraising,” said Justin Marx, owner of BG Beer Works.

Mark Cassin, senior vice president and market executive at the North Main Street branch of State Bank, said the event fit perfectly with the State Bank GIVES (Gathering Individuals to Volunteer, Empower and Serve) program.

“Our BG team members actively look for opportunities to provide local nonprofit organizations access to State Bank employees who volunteer their time to make a difference in the lives of the people and communities we serve. This was a great event and we look forward to working with the Cocoon again in the future,” he said.

For more information, contact Kathy Mull, executive director of the Cocoon, at 419-373-1730.