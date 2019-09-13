Bash will celebrate a BetterBG and businesses

If your favorite Facebook pastime is discussing how Bowling Green is going to score an Applebee’s, then a BetterBG may not be your thing.

“That’s a dead horse. We’re so tired of hearing about it,” said Will Pierce, who is co-administrator along with Fawn Briggs of the BetterBG Facebook page.

The page has led to the BetterBG Bash, set for Sept. 29 at Wooster Green, 207 W. Wooster St., from 4-8 p.m.

The event will include three musical acts, a cornhole competition, ladderball, children’s activities, karaoke, food options, an artist, a fundraiser raffle for the Brown Bag Food Project and 35 vendors advertising and selling items.

“I’m just really excited about this event and hoping it takes off,” Pierce said.

Pierce said that he and created this Facebook page in response to the “constant negativity that you see” and to bring a positive light to the community.

“I actually asked the group what they wanted to do to make the page better and they said an event like this,” he said of the Sept. 29 bash.

Most of the vendors that will be showcased do not have storefronts, he said.

The BetterBG Bash may resemble another Bowling Green festival that has been going on for the last two years, once a month in the summer and once in October.

“This is the same premise as Firefly Nights, but not as big,” Pierce said, adding that they hope to hold the bash again.

He said he has some experience in organizing events and likes to stay busy.

“I have lived around the area most of my life,” Pierce said, adding that he owns a landscaping company now and formerly was involved with Jimmy John’s and D.P. Dough.

According to the Facebook group, this is the mission of BetterBG: This group is designed to allow people to ask questions without ridicule, recommend businesses to help others, and be respectful of all people. We are all in this together and we want it to be a great experience.

Pierce started the Facebook page in August.

“So far, it’s been outstanding. We’re just short of 1,000 people after about a month,” he said. “The best part of it is everyone is following the guidelines for the most part — basically, no negativity, no bashing of businesses.”