TOLEDO — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Music under the Stars at the Toledo Zoo, has been moved from summer nights to fall evenings.
Music under the Stars is a free community concert series held on Sunday evenings in the zoo’s historic amphitheatre.
The free concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be emceed by WTVG anchor Tony Geftos. The dates and bands:
Sept. 6- Forte Music School
Sept. 13- Maumee Community Band
Sept. 20- Toledo Polish American Concert Band
Sept. 27- Genoa American Legion Band
Oct. 4- Black Swamp Pipes & Drums
Oct. 11- Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra
More information about parking, gates opening, capacity and policies will be released closer to the concerts.