TOLEDO — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Music under the Stars at the Toledo Zoo, has been moved from summer nights to fall evenings.

Music under the Stars is a free community concert series held on Sunday evenings in the zoo’s historic amphitheatre.

The free concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be emceed by WTVG anchor Tony Geftos. The dates and bands:

Sept. 6- Forte Music School

Sept. 13- Maumee Community Band

Sept. 20- Toledo Polish American Concert Band

Sept. 27- Genoa American Legion Band

Oct. 4- Black Swamp Pipes & Drums

Oct. 11- Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra

More information about parking, gates opening, capacity and policies will be released closer to the concerts.

