Horizon Youth Theatre will present “William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Cassie Greenlee, tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St. Tickets are $8 and $10 and are available on the website or at the door.

One of the most well-known and approachable of Shakespeare’s plays, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has something for everyone: Magic, drama, laughter, mischief and romance.

The play features 19 students, ages 12-18, from area schools including Bowling Green High School and Middle School, Toledo School for the Arts and Maumee Valley Country Day School.

The production team includes Liz Robertson, assistant director; Lynette and Angelica Cooley, costume designers; Meghan Koesters, fight choreographer and makeup designer; Tim Barker, choreographer; Mel Mintz, poster and donkey head designer; and Thomas Edge and Shawn Douglass, producers.

The cast:

Theseus / Hobgoblin – J Edge

Hippolyta / Robin Goodfellow – Rowan Allen

Egeus / Philostrate – Charlie Vostal

Hermia – Lauren Clifford

Helena – Reagan Otley

Lysander – Rhys Sands

Demetrius – Drew Thomas

Oberon – Harley Partlow

Titania – Haska Stiegler

Puck – Aria Weaver

Peter Quince – Rose Walters

Nick Bottom – Eli Marx

Francis Flute – Leo Roberts-Zibbel

Snug – Alice Walters

Snout – Xander Sands

Starveling – Violet Grossman

Cobweb – Fox Roberts-Zibbel

Peaseblossom – Lucy Musteric

