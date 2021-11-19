Horizon Youth Theatre will present “William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Cassie Greenlee, tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St. Tickets are $8 and $10 and are available on the website or at the door.
One of the most well-known and approachable of Shakespeare’s plays, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has something for everyone: Magic, drama, laughter, mischief and romance.
The play features 19 students, ages 12-18, from area schools including Bowling Green High School and Middle School, Toledo School for the Arts and Maumee Valley Country Day School.
The production team includes Liz Robertson, assistant director; Lynette and Angelica Cooley, costume designers; Meghan Koesters, fight choreographer and makeup designer; Tim Barker, choreographer; Mel Mintz, poster and donkey head designer; and Thomas Edge and Shawn Douglass, producers.
The cast:
Theseus / Hobgoblin – J Edge
Hippolyta / Robin Goodfellow – Rowan Allen
Egeus / Philostrate – Charlie Vostal
Hermia – Lauren Clifford
Helena – Reagan Otley
Lysander – Rhys Sands
Demetrius – Drew Thomas
Oberon – Harley Partlow
Titania – Haska Stiegler
Puck – Aria Weaver
Peter Quince – Rose Walters
Nick Bottom – Eli Marx
Francis Flute – Leo Roberts-Zibbel
Snug – Alice Walters
Snout – Xander Sands
Starveling – Violet Grossman
Cobweb – Fox Roberts-Zibbel
Peaseblossom – Lucy Musteric