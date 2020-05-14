In this April 27, 2011 file photo, sonwriters Max Martin, from left, and Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwalk, pose with singer Kesha after receiving their ASCAP Songwriters of the Year awards at the 28th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. Luke and Martin have written and produced dance-based hits from a ton of A-List singers, from Katy Perry to Ke$ha to Britney Spears. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)