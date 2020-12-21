TOLEDO – Registration is now open for art classes offered by the Toledo Museum of Art.
On Jan. 24, the standard Winter/Spring art class schedule will start, offering both onsite and virtual workshops. This will be the first time since March that onsite classes resume at TMA. The museum’s new sculpture studio will be open, providing a space for sculpture classes to be taught for the first time since the summer.
The deadline for registration for Session 1 is Jan. 10, with classes beginning the week of Jan. 24. For Session 2, the registration deadline is Feb. 14, with classes beginning the week of Feb. 28.
A special virtual drawing workshop for adults will feature contemporary artist Robyn O’Neil as the instructor (World-Making with Robyn O’Neil). Robyn’s large-scale graphite on paper drawings are part of the exhibition Telling Stories: Resilience and Struggle in Contemporary Narrative Drawing, currently on display at TMA through Feb. 14.
“Like all classes at TMA, drawing classes, whether for adults or children, create a healthy distraction from the very real challenges we face today,” said Mike Deetsch, the museum’s Emma Leah Bippus director of education and engagement. “Research has shown that looking at and making art reduces stress and anxiety.”
Children will have a broad variety of classes to choose from, including digital photography techniques, mood-board creation and drawing with chalk pastels. Adult classes include ceramic tile design, watercolor stationery creation or jewelry design.
Scholarships are available to cover 100% of the registration fee for most Session 1 and 2 classes. The deadline for scholarship applications for Session 1 is Jan. 10; for Session 2, the deadline is Feb. 14. For more information on class scholarships visit toledomuseum.org/education/classes.
Detailed information on all art classes and workshops, registration and payment details can be found on the TMA website at tickets.toledomuseum.org. To register for an art class or workshop, visit tickets.toledomuseum.org, call 419-254-5080 during museum hours or email classes@toledomuseum.org. If onsite classes are canceled, options for virtual classes will be provided if possible.
Admission to the museum is free as always, but visitors are required to register at the Information Desks when they arrive. The museum is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Special hours for at-risk populations are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and all major holidays.
The museum is located at 2445 Monroe St. For general information, visitors can call 419-255-8000 or 800-644-6862, or visit toledomuseum.org.