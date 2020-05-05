WBGU has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, according to a Facebook post by the Bowling Green State University public television station.
“One Small Step, One Small Town: Neil Armstrong” was nominated for Historical Documentary, with Producer/Editor Meghan Murray, DP Joe Goodman, Videographer Zach Mills and Executive Producer, Tony Short.
“Rogers Report: Aviation” was nominated for short-form program, with Producer/Videographer Joe Goodman, Videographers Kaitlyn Nicole and Zach Mills, and Editor Meghan Murray. Starring, Rodney K. Rogers, BGSU president.
“There were a lot more people behind the scenes of both of these videos, including other WBGU staff and students, BGSU faculty, staff, and students, our members and supporters, and countless others. We want to send a huge thank you to everyone,” the post stated.
Here are the links to watch them:
One Small Step- https://youtu.be/VBVOKZp2mCM
Rogers Report: Aviation- https://youtu.be/a2lCINya1gk