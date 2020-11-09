TOLEDO — Mike Merritt will lead a group of local musicians and all-star guests for the Second Annual Tribute to the Last Waltz, the final 1976 concert by the Band, famously captured on film by Martin Scorcese.
This year’s event is at 201 Morris St., adjacent to the Maumee Bay Brewing Company. To comply with social distancing restrictions, there are a limited number of tickets available through Eventbrite for the advance fee of $10. Any remaining tickets will be $15 at the door until the legal capacity of the warehouse is met.
In addition, a $5 livestream link will be available for purchase through the Facebook event page.
The core band will again consist of Mike Merritt, Evan Bates, Nate Woodward, Larry Meyer, and Petr Karchenko. Slated special guests include Chloe Wagenhauser, Jake Pilewski, Jeff Stewart, Dr. Harp, Frank May, Kyle Brooks, John Grafing, Drew Merritt and Rick Caswell. Fans can anticipate hearing the majority of “The Last Waltz” soundtrack, plus other select songs originally performed by the Band.
The event is Nov. 21 and will run from 7-11 p.m., with last-call for bar service at the state-mandated 10 p.m.