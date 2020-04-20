This Oct. 27, 2019 file photo show actor Robert Pattinson at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of releases including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” The studio said Monday, April 20, 2020 that “The Sopranos” film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while “The Batman” starring Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)