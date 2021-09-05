While growing up in Monticello, Arkansas, Ward Davis was surrounded by country music.
Davis started playing piano when he was 7 years old and would play along to his dad’s country albums. Garth Brooks was a huge influence.
“My dad pounded country music into my head. When Garth Brooks’ first couple albums came out, they had a lot of piano on them and I played piano,” he said.
Davis began his music career about 20 years ago when he moved to Nashville at 20 years old.
He said the first couple of years were hard for him. He started to write songs and had some gigs to play from time to time.
Money was difficult to come by at first. Davis had to take some jobs to help keep his dream alive.
“When you’re young and figuring stuff out, it was a lot of waiting tables and room service for a lot of years,” Davis said.
Davis kept with it and continued to work on his music career. He said it was the little positive things that would happen to him that would keep him going.
He said from time to time, he would get a song of his recorded by someone or he would get a new publishing contract.
Davis had songs recorded by artists like Trace Adkins and Willie Nelson. He said he heard Adkins wanted to record one of his songs right when he was about fed up with everything.
“You just focus on the little good things that happen and not so much on the million bad things that are going on,” Davis said.
Six years into his career, Davis played keyboard and toured with Ray Scott. He said at that point, he felt like he was truly a professional.
Since then, Davis has toured around the country and performed with other artists. Davis said he began to tour for his own show six years ago.
Life on the road is filled with late nights and early mornings. Davis said he is on a schedule constantly while on the road.
“We just had lunch in a town and I had to get on my phone to figure out what time zone we’re in,” Davis said.
He also said he misses his wife and kids in Tennessee while he is away. However, Davis does not get lonely while touring.
“We have a bunch of stinky dudes in the van with you all the time. There’s not much privacy,” Davis said.
Touring now is different to Davis compared to touring when he was first starting out playing for other artists. He said it is more satisfying to tour and perform for people that come to see him.
The pandemic didn’t stop Davis from performing. He said while the touring stopped, he did online shows and private events.
He also worked more on his merchandise. There was no pausing on Davis’ business.
“We worked and created as many ways to make a living as we could,” he said.
Davis kept busy with his music during the pandemic, and had more time to spend with his wife and kids.
Davis will perform Friday, Sept. 10 on the main stage at 10:10 p.m.