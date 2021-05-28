Join 15 regional artists on June 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Bowling Green Art Supply Depo, 435 E. Wooster St., for an Art Loop Art Fair.
Area artists will be selling artwork in several different mediums and styles. Many of the artists in this show are the same artists who participated in the 2020 COVID compliant Drive Through Art Loops.
“I think artists are extremely excited to show off the work we’ve been producing over this past crazy year. The art loops are a fun and fantastic way to get back out into the public to share what beautiful things we’ve been creating," said Greg Justus, regional artist, who participated in the 2020 Drive Through Art Loops and will be participating in 2021 Art Loop Art Fairs.
The walk-through fair will feature fine arts and crafts.
The Art Loop Art Fairs are created and managed by the artists in the show. Entrance to the fair and parking is free.