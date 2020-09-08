PERRYSBURG – With the Toledo Lucas County Public Library serving as a hub of activity for neighborhoods throughout Toledo and neighboring communities, it was painful to temporarily close in March. Wanting to find a way for the community to still feel connected to the library and one another while also finding a way to share beauty in hope during an uncertain time, Your Chapter Awaits was born.
Your Chapter Awaits invited local visual artists and a local poet to create artworks that reflected ideas important to them, with the library as a common thread.
These locally-crafted artistic posters will be on display throughout the Town Center at Levis Commons as a walkable, outdoor self-guided exhibit, through Nov. 1.
This poster series is a powerful reflection of the possibilities within the community’s grasp, according to a news release. The designs were inspired by Jodie Summer’s poem, “Your Chapter Awaits” which served as an anchor for each visual artist to create their personal vision.
Area artists were invited to create artwork that reflect ideas important to them with the library as a common thread. Participating artists include Merce’ Culp, Matt Taylor, Bradley Scherzer, Osinachi Okoro, Adrian Lime, Yusuf Lateef, Natalie Lanese and Jodie Summers. This exhibit was curated by Dustin Hostetler.
“The Town Center at Levis Commons is thankful to Dustin Emery Hostetler for curating this inaugural community art project. We are proud to partner with Toledo Lucas County Public Library to present Your Chapter Awaits as a walkable installation throughout The Town Center, showcasing the poster series for the entire 419 to reflect upon and enjoy at their own pace,” said Christine Best, marketing director for the Town Center at Levis Commons, Hill Partners Inc.
“By featuring local artists and their perspective on life through books aligned with the library’s community mission, this exhibit provides a starting point for personal reflection into conversation on what book knowledge and community connections mean to us all.”
Visitors are encouraged to screen grab the exhibit map on ShopLevisCommons.com/events and take a quality stroll through Levis Commons to experience these posters and artist biographies during regular Mall operating hours of Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday noon-6 p.m.