Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home at the Wood County Museum has been nominated for Best Art Exhibit.
The exhibit featuring photographs from Taylor Houpt Ayres, was nominated for Toledo’s Best Art Exhibit from Toledo City Paper.
Votes are taken every day until Dec 15.
Vote at this link:
https://toledocitypaper.com/best-of-toledo-2020/#/gallery/249448971/?fbclid=IwAR2DBxImFIZgVq0rNsxOEIUtCv8TKGb4fL08xeGUZ2BjXgtug3hQx5-qkwY
Utopia came out of the museum’s For Comfort and Convenience exhibit, which was done by another local photographer, Jeffrey Hall, a lecturer at Bowling Green State University.
Ayres shot 6,000 images that were whittled down to 200 and then broken down into agricultural, industry and community. The best of the best are on display.
Ayres is a 2018 graduate of Bowling Green State University, where she majored in Visual Communications Technology. She also has an associate’s degree in art.