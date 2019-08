Volunteering for Black Swamp Arts Fest a family affair

The Black Swamp Arts Festival has volunteer positions to be filled. It takes 800 volunteers to put on the event.

The Sept. 6-8 event will be held in downtown Bowling Green, which has been under construction.

“The road surface is on schedule to be smooth and the festival will be in its usual downtown location,” said BSAF chair Bill Donnelly.

Volunteer sign-up is done on the internet, through the BSAF website www.blackswampfest.org and directly at

https://signup.com/Group/935524912078/ .