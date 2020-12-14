Works on the Web, a virtual show and sale, sponsored by the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission, is an opportunity to view artwork by many local artists.
The online show can be viewed on the AWAAC website at awaac.org. Scroll through the artwork and enjoy the talent of over 30 local artists. Contact information is provided for each artist so if interested in purchasing, contact the artist directly to work out payment and delivery.
This is a dynamic show so new artwork will be added whenever received from the artists and artisans.
For more information or to add art, contact Lisa Exner at lisaexner23@gmail.com.