TOLEDO – Registration is now open for a variety of virtual art classes offered by the Toledo Museum of Art this fall. Both adults and youth have the opportunity to engage in an enriching array of new classes via live-stream sessions or one-day virtual workshops.
Registration for these classes and workshops is now open. The deadline to register for Session 1 is Thursday. Registration for Session 2 closes on Oct. 27
“The Toledo Museum of Art looks forward to continuing our tradition of quality art instruction this fall,” said Mike Deetsch, the museum’s Emma Leah Bippus director of education and engagement. “These classes can be a fun way to explore a new medium or an opportunity to increase skill and hone technique in an artist’s area of interest.”
Young minds will be challenged by creating masterpieces in the Big and Little: Egypt class, designed for children 3 to 5 years old and their grown-ups. In the Mythical Creatures class, instructor Amanda Speer will lead children ages 8 to 10 years old in creating their own mini villages, filled with mythical creatures.
“This class is so popular because it combines things young children like to do the most, including using their imaginations, experimenting with color and inventing unique creatures,” Speer said.
Adult creatives can participate in virtual classes featuring lost wax glass casting, glass engraving, acrylic painting, jewelry-making, drawing, plus many more options.
Detailed information on more than 20 virtual art classes and workshops can be found on the TMA website at tickets.toledomuseum.org.
To register for an art class or workshop, visit tickets.toledomuseum.org or call 419-254-5080.
The museum has a number of scholarship opportunities available for youth and adult students, which cover 100% of the registration fee for most classes. Scholarships are competitive and the volume of submissions is high; applying does not guarantee automatic approval. For more information on art class scholarships, visit toledomuseum.org/education/classes.