Veteran 'Saturday Night Live' lighting designer dies at 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC says Emmy-winning lighting director Phil Hymes has died. He was 96.
NBC said that Hymes died of complications from cancer at a New York City hospital on July 29.
Posted: Sunday, August 4, 2019 8:29 pm
