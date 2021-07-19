TOLEDO — The University of Toledo’s Art on the Mall is back to reestablish its nearly three-decade family-friendly tradition for artists and patrons, after a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Spotlighting nearly 100 artists from around the country, the free, public event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Alumni and Donor Engagement, 4510 Dorr St. The temporary relocation away from main campus is required because of the ongoing Centennial Mall construction project.
Art on the Mall will feature a range of artwork including acrylic, glass, pen and ink, oil, mixed media, metals, photography, ceramics and jewelry for viewing and purchasing with either cash or credit card directly at an artist’s booth.
In addition to showcasing artists, Art on the Mall will again offer activities and entertainment throughout the day, including a young artist area for children and live jazz music, as well as dining options.
The artists’ work will be juried by representatives from the Detroit Institute of Art. Prizes will be given to the top artists and UT’s Best of Show award will be presented to an artist who is affiliated with the university.
“Art of the Mall has always been a family-friendly event and we look forward to seeing many familiar faces as well as those that stop by for the first time,” Pierce said. “There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”
Free parking will be available at the front of the property and a golf cart shuttle service will be available.