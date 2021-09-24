Chamber quartet Unheard-of//Ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday in Bryan Recital Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center as part of the Bowling Green State University Music at the Forefront concert series.
The free concert will include new works, featuring electronics and video by Christopher Stark, Doug Bielmeier, Brian Ellis and electronic duo No Plexus.
Quartet members will also work with BGSU composition students as part of the 2021-22 Klingler ElectroAcoustic Residency to record written works for the ensemble over the course of the year.
Music at the Forefront is an annual series featuring performances by accomplished and innovative performers of contemporary music. Unheard-of//Ensemble’s performance is sponsored by the MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music in the BGSU College of Musical Arts and the Klingler ElectroAcoustic Residency.
For more information, contact Kurt Doles at 419-372-2685 or kdoles@bgsu.edu.
Ford Fourqurean (clarinet), Matheus Souza (violin), Issei Herr (cello) and Daniel Anastasio (piano) form the core of Unheard-of//Ensemble, a contemporary chamber ensemble dedicated to connecting communities across the United States through the development and performance of new music.
They have performed and presented workshops at Manhattan School of Music, Cornell, Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Art Institute of Chicago and many others. They are commissioning Christopher Stark for the 2021-22 season to create a 55-minute, concert-length multimedia work on American climate crisis supported by a Chamber Music America Classical Commissioning Grant.
Their album “Unheard-of//Dialogues” was released to critical acclaim, heralded as “a group that has been doing more than their part to inject vitality into the new music scene for the last few years.” (Jeremy Shatan, An Earful).