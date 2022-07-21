Kennedy Center Honors

George Clooney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Tender Bar' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

 Vianney Le Caer

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's going to be a "Beautiful Day" for the band U2 and four other artists when they receive this year's Kennedy Center Honors in December.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that the Irish rock band along with actor George Clooney, singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant and composer Tania León are being honored this year.

