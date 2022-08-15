Media CNN Toobin

 Jeffrey Toobin attends the PEN Literary Gala on May 22, 2018, in New York. Toobin, who had rejoined CNN as a legal analyst following his suspension for exposing himself to colleagues in a Zoom call, said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that he was leaving the network after 20 years. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Toobin, who rejoined CNN as a legal analyst after stepping away in the wake of exposing himself to colleagues in a Zoom call, said Friday that he was leaving the network after 20 years.

Toobin announced the move in a tweet, saying he was glad to spend his last day on the air with friends Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.

