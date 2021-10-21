Bond, James Bond.
It is probably the most iconic and recognizable name in movie history. For close to 60 years, the character created by Ian Fleming, in 12 novels and two short story collections, has captivated audiences in movie theaters in every corner of the planet.
The novels began in 1952 and Fleming died in 1964 having only seen “Dr. No” and “From Russia with Love” adapted for the big screen. With last week’s release of the 25th Bond adventure, “No Time to Die,” we explore the myth of 007.
Take One
To those of my generation, Sean Connery is James Bond. All others are pale comparisons. Although I must admit that Daniel Craig has won me over in the last four Bond films.
Like my writing companion, I have seen all 25 “official” Bond movies, produced by the Eon Production Company, along with the Bond parody “Casino Royale”(1967) starring David Niven, Peter Sellers, & Woody Allen and “Never Say Never Again” (1983, a remake of “Thunderball”) featuring a 53 year old Sean Connery returning to the role he abandoned 12 years earlier after “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971).
My all-time favorite Bond films are:
“You Only Live Twice” (1967) finds Bond tracking down SPECTRE, led by Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who’s kidnapping astronauts, in mid-flight, from a rocket base in an extinct volcano. The story was filmed in Japan and featured a lethal gyrocopter, one of many entertaining gadgets in 007’s employ. The screenplay was written by Roald Dahl who is better known as the author of the children’s books; “James and the Giant Peach,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.” What makes this film so outstanding is the camerawork by three time Academy Award winning cinematographer Freddie Young. (Oscars for “Lawrence of Arabia” 1962, “Doctor Zhivago” 1965 and “Ryan’s Daughter” 1970).
“Dr. No” (1962), the initial James Bond offering, made a breakout star of Scotsman Connery — although Cary Grant was first offered the role — and remains the blueprint for countless secret agent films in the past 60 years. Set in Jamaica, the film features Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder, the first in a limitless bevy of Bond girls (the best of which is Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore in” Goldfinger” 1964). Once again, Bond must deal with a maniacal scientist who plots to disrupt the U.S. Mercury space program. The opening scene showing Bond sighted down a gun barrel with the 007 theme music has been used in all 25 films.
Take Two
Before blocking out half a day to see the nearly three-hour finale of Craig’s years as Bond, viewers would do well to rewatch George Lazenby’s sole outing as 007 in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (often abbreviated as OHMSS, 1969). Indeed, many of the key elements of Craig’s uncharacteristic portrayal of Bond in “No Time to Die” are drawn directly from Peter R. Hunt’s sprawling Bond saga, the first in which we have any glimpse into Bond’s personal life and the devastating reality of life in the fast lane.
The cinematography and setpieces are breathtaking, the plot is ambitious, and the tone deftly balances spectacle and intimacy. Some will claim Lazenby is detrimental to the film’s success, but really he’s just insufficient standing in the shoes of Connery. Connery’s Bond was an imposing presence chock full of droll wit, high style and a vicious streak. Lazenby has few, if any, of those qualities. But he does lend a human touch to an otherwise superhuman character, much the same way that Craig does in this latest Bond outing.
Continuing the examination of lesser-considered Bond films, both of the Timothy Dalton vehicles, “The Living Daylights” (1987) and “Licence to Kill” (1989), are also worth rewatching. Made during the height of Thatcherite England and Reaganite America, the films are far more violent than the campy Roger Moore years, and less cartoonish than the Pierce Brosnan era. Sure, they’re still full of ludicrous setpieces (Bond tipping a semi-truck to avoid a rocket-propelled grenade is truly embarrassing), but in the Dalton years the implied violence of Connery’s Bond is shown in more graphic detail (“Licence to Kill,” was the first Bond film to inch up from a PG to PG-13 rating). Like Lazenby, Dalton’s limited forays as Bond were too truncated to build a legacy, but the remnants of his tenure are brutal, entertaining and surprisingly prescient today.
All Bond movies are streaming on Amazon Prime for a small fee.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)