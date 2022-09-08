Tuvergen Band

The Tuvergen Band plays the Main Stage of the Black Swamp Arts Festival on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

 Photo by Crimson Cat Studios

With the thundering sounds of horses on the Mongolian steppes, Tuvergen Band will introduce Black Swamp Arts Festival fans to their fusion of traditional Mongolian and Tuvan music that’s blended with Chicago blues.

“We have a different fusion element, because we are based in Chicago now, we have a lot of blues style in our music now, as well as a little bit of bluegrass. With the blues, in a way, we have a similar root. It’s a really unique sound, that’s blue and really interesting,” lead singer Tamir Hargana said. “Ours sounds are much deeper. Some people say it’s weird and dark.”

