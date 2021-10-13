GRAND RAPIDS – Towpath Radio, under the parent company of Towpath Media LLC, has welcomed a major update to its line-up with the addition of the John and Heidi morning show.
“I never thought we would get to a place where we would be able to bring on an actual morning show,” said Josh David, owner of Towpath Media LLC. “We’re still playing a ton of oldies in the morning but John and Heidi have been adding some laughs to go along with the music.”
John and Heidi Small are a husband and wife duo.
“We strive to be different on Towpath Radio,” David said. “Initial conversations with John indicated that he and Heidi would be the perfect fit for the station and I thought having a husband and wife team would make for interesting content between the songs, so we gave it a try and people seem to like them.”
David also notes another major addition includes the addition of Toledo radio veteran Bill Michaels.
“Bill has been a good friend and was one of the reasons I started in radio. I never got to work with him while I worked in Toledo radio but we eventually crossed paths in Petoskey, Michigan, at WKHQ,” David said. “As this project grew and Bill became available I didn’t hesitate to welcome him to the team.”
Towpath Radio has become a bit of a haven for professional Northwest Ohio radio DJs who enjoy the work but like to stay clear of corporate management, David said.
“Though revenue is up and advertisers pay for the streaming costs we’re all still volunteering our time,” he said. “Not one DJ is taking home a paycheck, which shows how much we love this work. If I could pay them a salary I would. They deserve it.”
John and Heidi can be heard weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m. and Michaels can be heard Monday through Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. Towpath Radio is located in Grand Rapids and plays music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Listeners can stream the station free through the Towpath Radio app, Alexa or TowpathRadio.com. For more information, contact Josh David at TowpathRadio@Gmail.com.