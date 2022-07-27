Obit Tony Dow

Members of the original cast of the "Leave It To Beaver" television series pause during filming of an upcoming TV special, "Still The Beaver," in Los Angeles, Dec. 10, 1982. From left to right are Ken Osmond, Tony Dow, Babara Billingsley and Jerry Mathers. Dow has died at age 77. Frank Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

 Wally Fong

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Dow, who as Wally Cleaver on the sitcom "Leave It to Beaver" helped create the popular and lasting image of the American teenager of the 1950s and 60s, died Wednesday. He was 77.

Frank Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press.

